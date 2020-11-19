Ross Thomas Woods, age 76, of DeTour Village and Harbor Springs, Michigan, died peacefully at his DeTour home on November 13, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Milton Patrick and Catherine Mary (Brownlee) Woods.
Ross grew up in DeTour Village and graduated from DeTour High School with the Class of 1962. He graduated from Ferris State University in 1967, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He married Janet Demmink in 1966 and raised three children. Ross began working for Post Cereal in 1968 and four years later moved to Bethel, Connecticut to work for General Foods Corporation in White Plains, New York. Ross traveled the world for work and visited some amazing places. After 23 years of working for General Foods Corporation, and co-founding Thomas Garraway Foods, Ross left corporate work and began his second career at Boatworks Yacht Sales out of Norwalk, Connecticut, and also co-started the Mainsail Restaurant in DeTour Village which he sold in 1993. Most recently, Ross was one of the principle people who helped make Harborview Assisted Living, in DeTour Village, a reality.
While Ross was enjoying his retirement, he met the love of his life, Janet Jewell Cross, in 1996. After 20 years together, they married on March 16, 2016, in Anguilla.
Ross enjoyed camping, downhill skiing, and traveling, especially to Anguilla in the Caribbean with Janet. Ross truly loved boating and most of all, Ross loved his family, friends and his beloved DeTour Village. He cherished them all so much.
Ross is survived by his wife, Janet Cross Woods of DeTour; daughters, Deborah Woods (Scott) Lazarz and Michelle Woods both of Drummond Island, Michigan; son, Milton (Stacey) Woods III of Mattawan, Michigan; grandchildren, Jessica McClellan (Chris) Rau, Jenna McClellan, Ross Woods II, and Joshua Woods; step-daughter, Lindsay Fussman of Grand Rapids, Michigan; step-grandchildren, Deryk (Mary) Lazarz, Taylor Lazarz, and Trisha Lazarz; and the extended Cross family and in-laws.
Ross is preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother, Milton Woods II.
A Celebration of Life will be held this coming Spring of 2021. Date to be announced.
Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, in DeTour Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harborview Assisted Living, c/o SHSS, 1501 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home of Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.