The Sault News Obituaries
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Roy Kenneth Stac Obituary
Roy Kenneth Stac, age 81, formerly of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at home in Waterford Township, Michigan.
Roy was born on January 7, 1938, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario to the late Walter and Tonka (Roga) Stac.  Roy worked hard and enjoyed spending time at home with his family.  He also enjoyed going fishing. 
Roy is survived by his wife: Jane (Barker) Stac; a son: Floyd Stac of Waterford, Michigan; three grandchildren: Jessica, Michael, and Kenneth.  He is also survived by his sister: Debra (Robert) Burmaster of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, a sister-in-law:  Elizabeth (Robert) Gable of Texas, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter: Tracy L. Hale, and his brother:  Floyd Stac. 
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be left to the
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.  Condolence may be left online atwww.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 9, 2019
