C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie 4951 S. M-129 Sault Ste. Marie , MI 49783 (906) 632-4951 Russel David "Rusty" Nettleton

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Russel David Nettleton (Rusty) joined the greatest family reunion in heaven on June 27th 2019. Rusty was born on September 28, 1964, in Minneapolis, MN to Barney and Marge Nettleton. A date he loved to celebrate. He would start planning the next party as soon as the first

He graduated from Rudyard High school in 1991. He loved his time at school and often said he would love to go back to school.

Rusty was loved by all of his family and friends. He was a man with heart that could cover the globe. No matter where he went he was recognized by friends - some of them he may not have seen in over 20 years. Rusty's greatest accomplishments were helping others in any way he could. His simple logic on life was black and white, and there was no need for a grey area. If it was right you knew it, if you had to justify it, it was wrong. He could fix any problem with a hug and perhaps a shoulder rub.

He treasured his dog Sandy, and they spent many hours together walking the circle or watching golf. He was excited when he was elected to be the official greeter of Pickford Lion's Club, and attended every event he could. Rusty loved music and never wanted to miss a chance to attend Saturday jam sessions with the Pickford Pickers. Through the years he attended many churches, all of which he made life long friends at. The last few years that he was at home he attended both North Raber Baptist Church and North Hills Baptist Church regularly. He also attended Awana as a child. He was active with Special Olympics from childhood on. He participated in everything from swimming, skiing, basketball, bocce ball, bowling, and golf. He loved to attend Community Action's Take 5 program and hang out with his friends. He made crafts and went on several outings with them. Rusty loved attending Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with Troop 121. He was a regular face at the events and participated in as many things as he could. He dubbed himself a member of the Scouts, and all of the boys agreed he was part of them.

Rusty worked at many jobs. He worked for the Rudyard Feed service, the Recycling Center, and of course his beloved Walmart.

Rusty is survived by his sister: Loreen (Ron) Case of Bemidji, MN with sons Brett (Lynn) Case, and granddaughter Merceddes, Chuck Case with grandchildren Cody (Adair) and Brittney Case (Kody Hass) and great-granddaughter and Evie Hass.

Brother Rodney (Chris) Nettleton of Glen Arbor, MI with son Tim (Betsy) Nettleton and Tony (Kayoko) with grandchildren Corrinne and William.

Brother Stanley (Joanie) Nettleton of Travelers Rest, SC with children Tabitha (Chuck) Newell and grandsons Joey, Billy, Donny (Darci), great grandsons Jake Levi and Draven, grand children Johannah and Noah Nettleton, Tina Green with grandchildren Taylor (Robbie) great granddaughter Abby, James, and Alexis.

Sister Jane Duschen of Lockport, NY, with daughter Danielle (Denny) Jarrell with grandchildren Drake, Darrell, Dakota.

Sister Joyce (Cesar) Hernandez of Stillwater, MN with daughter Zoe.

Brother Samuel (Jan) Nettleton of Campobello, SC with children Sam (Paula) Nettleton with grandchildren Jenny, Kayla and great grandson Dayton, Wade and great granddaughter Lilly, Tyler and Bradley with great grandchildren Avery and Eli. Amanda (Jay) Nettleton with grandchildren Marcus, Carley, Sebastian, Jeremiah (Ashley)Nettleton with grand children Iris and Asher.

Uncle Virgil Ball of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and Uncle Art Stejskal of Fort Lauderdale, FL and many cousins.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents and three nephews: Lucas Nettleton, Stanley V. Nettleton, and Jason Green.

Rusty, aka Chocolate Face, Dee Dee, Buddy, Little Buddy, Russ, will be missed by his dog Sandy, family, community friends, and by his Special Family at Pleasant View and Meridian Heights.

Rusty's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather to share memories from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Floyd Lamoreaux officiating. Burial will follow at Rockview Cemetery.

Rusty's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather to share memories from 1-3 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Floyd Lamoreaux officiating. Burial will follow at Rockview Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to Community Action's Take 5 Program, Sault Ste. Marie, or Pickford Troop #121 Boy Scouts to establish a camp fund. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 2, 2019