Russell Allen Cruickshank, age 76, of Cedarville, Michigan, and Bay City, Michigan, died on June 13, 2019, in Bay City, Michigan. He was born on March 17, 1943, in Stalwart, Michigan, to Marshall Blain and Mary Elizabeth (Sims) Cruickshank.
Russell grew up in Cedarville and graduated from Cedarville High School in 1961. He attended Ferris State University and went to work at International Harvester Truck Division from 1964 until 1975. He worked for LaGrange International Truck Dealer for a couple years. Then worked a couple years at Wieland Truck Sales before working for Roese Construction. He installed underground cable in several states including: Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, and Michigan. He retired in March of 2005.
Russell was a member of the Tri-City Travelers Motorcycle Club in Bay City, Michigan, and the Fraternal Order Eagles in Madison Heights, Michigan.
Russell loved hunting, fishing, some gardening, and always looked forward to the "Spring Fling" motorcycle club trip every year.
Russell is survived by his children, Janie Cruickshank of Kawkawlin, Michigan, Jim (Cherie) Cruickshank of LaGrange, Kentucky, Vicki (Mark) Clark of Midland, Michigan, and Julie Raymond of Midland; grandchildren, Holly Cruickshank, Shane Cruickshank, Amanda Cruickshank, and Laci Barth; great grandchildren, Levi Cruickshank, and Blaze Chapin.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerry Cruickshank; granddaughter, Kristi Cruickshank; and brother, Roger Cruickshank.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan. The Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m.
Special thank you to lifelong friend, Allie Baker, and sister-in-law, Carole Cruickshank for all their help before Russell moved to Bay City.
Final resting place will be at Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville, Michigan.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 29, 2019