Russell Elmer McDowell
1930 - 2020
Russell Elmer McDowell, age 90, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, formerly of Pickford, Michigan, passed away November 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 15, 1930, in Pickford, to Orton Leonard and Mary Matilda "Gladys" (Wilson) McDowell.

Russell was born and raised on the family farm on Pealine Road in Pickford. He eventually raised his own family on the same farm, after marrying Arla Mae McConkey on June 9, 1954, at the Pickford Nazarene Church. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage, living on the farm until moving to Sault Ste. Marie in 2008.

Russell graduated from Pickford High School in 1948. He had various jobs in addition to farming, including working on the Soo Locks and the Pipeline Across the Straits of Mackinac. He worked at the Cedarville Quarry until retiring in 1992 and then began farming full time.

Russell was a member of Central United Methodist Church.

Russell always kept himself busy working on something and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Russell is survived by his wife, Arla McDowell; children, Betty MacDonald of Sault Ste. Marie, Alan McDowell of Pickford, and Evan (Kathy) McDowell of Boyne City: grandchildren, Jana (Nate) Copenhafer, Alisa (Ben) Davis, Scott McDowell, and Craig MacDonald; and great-grandchildren, Kyla, Mya, Owen, and Henry.

Russell was preceded in death by a son, Larry McDowell in 1968, and a granddaughter, Renee McDowell in 1991.

A private family service will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are in the care of R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford, Michigan.

Published in The Sault News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
