Ruth Eleanor Hakola Touple, age 94, of Sault Ste Marie MI passed away on March 31, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste Marie MI. She was born on June 7, 1925, to parents Matthew and Anna Aho. She graduated from Rudyard High School and lived most of her life there.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Sharon Phillips (Joe) of Little Rock, AR; Bonita Ketchum (Glenn) of Copemish, MI; daughter-in-law Sue Hakola of Rudyard MI and sister-in-law Stella MacDonald of Sault Ste Marie, MI; seven grandchildren: Tony Hakola (Robin), Tate Hakola (Juanette), Terri Franklin, Shelley Breen (David), Robyn Allmendinger (Kyle), Heather Yiirs, Jesse Ketchum; nine great grandchildren: Casey Molner (Wes), Cara Kuenzer (Michael), Korissa Hakola, Presley Hakola, Jordan Aeschliman (Kevin), Cameron Shaw, Caroline Breen, Grant Allmendinger, Davis Allmendinger; six great-great grandchildren: Bryson, Bowen and Josiah Molner; Jamison, Jasper, and Bodhi Aeschliman; and another great-great grandchild due in the fall; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband Wayne "Henry" Hakola and her second husband Charles "Charlie" Touple, her son Donald Hakola, and her eleven siblings: Ida, Wayne, Ervin, Ann, Lempi, Orha, Mayme, Aili, Eino, Edward, and Arthur.
Ruth was a lifelong member of St James Lutheran Church, Rudyard MI. She was a wonderful cook and baker and the best Finnish pasty maker around!
A memorial service will be held at a later dater. Any memorials may be made to St James Lutheran Church, Rudyard MI.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 3, 2020