Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Evelyn (Wilson) Pins


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Evelyn (Wilson) Pins Obituary
Ruth passed away on May 12, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Ruth was born on August 7, 1929, to William and Ella Wilson in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Ruth loved spending time with her family especially her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth was known for working into her 80's doing samples at local stores and was always up for a conversation with anyone who would listen.

Ruth is survived by her children; Joseph (Ruth) Pins, Sandra (Charles) Thompson, Fritz (Nancy) Pins, and Scott (Donna) Pins. Grandchildren; Michael (Stephanie) Pins, Tate (Marnell) Thompson, Joe (Jen) Ailing, Bob (Zuzana) Hoffman, Susan (Jeff) Pins, Samantha (Marty) Pins, Christopher (Jennifer) Fisher, Lindsey (Anthony) Nonhof-Fisher, Andrew (Casi) Fisher, Hannah Pins, and Scott Pins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Jean Craven, Marie Laing, and daughter Debbie Pins.

The family would like to thank the staff at War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care for the excellent attention and care they provided her during her stay.

A private memorial service will be held in August. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to War Memorial Hospital's Long Term Care.

C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -