Sadie Anna Nye, age 92, of Cedarville, Michigan, died on April 25, 2020. She was born
September 13, 1927 to Axel and Julia (Carlson) Shoberg in Cedarville, Michigan.
Sadie graduated as Salutatorian of the class of 1946 from Cedarville High School. She married
Richard "Richie" Edwin Nye at Presbyterian Church in Sault Ste. Marie on June 6, 1947 and
started a family.
Sadie and Richie owned Nye Motel and Apartments and Sadie worked part time as secretary of
Nye Construction. They enjoyed vacationing at their winter home in Palm Harbor, Florida and
liked to spend time on Honeymoon Island, boating, swimming, and seashell picking. In their
golden years they enjoyed time at their log cabin near DeTour, Michigan.
Sadie was a member of the First Union Church of Cedarville. She was a volunteer curator of the
Lex Cheneaux Historical Maritime Museum for many years and is a Past President of the Les
Cheneaux Historical Association. Sadie served as Guardian for the Job's Daughters Bethel #79
in Cedarville. She was very active in the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron
of Star of the North Chapter 526 and as Star Point Ruth for the State of Michigan Grand
Council.
Sadie enjoyed working in her flower garden, refinishing antique furniture, and reading books.
One of her favorite activities was deer hunting. She shot the biggest buck in the woods behind
William Nye farm.
Sadie is survived by her daughter Debra (Scott) Showers and their daughters Jessica and Hilary
Showers; her son Richard Amos (Donna Statzula) Nye of Hessel, Michigan; her niece Gayla
(Joe) Brief and their children, Christopher, Doug, and Nik Seeley and Joey, Melissa, and Billy
Brief; nephews Dan (Gail) Simmons, Dave (Karrie) Simmons, and Paul (Dina) Bour and their
son Paul; Tom and Marcia Mitchell; Ami and Dusty Reintsma and their children, Olivia and Ella;
Cara and Joe Juergensen and their children, Molly and Luke; Julia and Paul Hilfer and their
daughters, Vivi and Clara; Lindsey and Brian VanEtten and their children, Axel and Adeline;
Josh and Lexie Mitchell and their daughter, Delilah; Lynn and Darryl Bosley and families; Don
and Trinda Thompson and families; Steve and Debbie Thompson and families; Carl Hanna and
family; Frances Shoberg; Linda (Dale) William and their children; Mary and Steve Dresbach and
their children; and Bruce Shoberg and family.
Sadie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; her brothers Oren (Nedra
Hossock) Shoberg and Amos (Shirley) Shoberg; her sisters Ruby (Frances) Geoffrian, Lelia
(Morrill) Thompson, Bertha (Merlin) Mitchell, and Marlene (Richard) Bour; her nephew Gary
Shoberg; and her niece Barbara Thompson Hanna.
A private family graveside service was held.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 5, 2020