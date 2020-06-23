Sally Marie MacArthur
1942 - 2020
Sally Marie MacArthur, 78, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away Saturday June 20,
2020 at the EUP Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born April
26, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Glenn and Fay Marble. Sally was a
member of the Sault Ste. Marie Bowling Hall of Fame. She enjoyed quilting,
crocheting, genealogy, playing women's softball, and loved camping with her
family. Sally is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald MacArthur; children,
David (Michelle) MacArthur, Brian (Krista) MacArthur, Francine (Clarence
deceased) Mitchell, Karlene (Michael) Mills; siblings, Marlene (Jay) Predmore,
John (Janine) Marble, Terri (Randy) Vittitow, Frank (Beverly deceased) Marble;
grandchildren, Chantelle MacArthur, Trever (Becky) Mills, Michael (Jessica)
McKerchie, Lindsey (Josh) Petersen, Adam (Kaitlyn) MacArthur, Calvin (Joyce)
Mitchell, Kayla Mills, Keith MacArthur, Jessica (David) Gilbert, Sue Ellen
Mitchell, Donald John MacArthur, and nineteen great grandchildren. Sally is
preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Fay Marble; siblings, Kenneth (Pearl)
Marble and Elaine (Robert) Trestrail. Visitation will be Wednesday June 24, 2020
from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services. Funeral
Services will be Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Clark Funeral Cremation
Burial Services with Deacon Bill Piche officiating. Final resting place will be
Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com

Published in The Sault News on Jun. 23, 2020.
