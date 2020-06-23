Sally Marie MacArthur, 78, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away Saturday June 20,2020 at the EUP Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born April26, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Glenn and Fay Marble. Sally was amember of the Sault Ste. Marie Bowling Hall of Fame. She enjoyed quilting,crocheting, genealogy, playing women's softball, and loved camping with herfamily. Sally is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald MacArthur; children,David (Michelle) MacArthur, Brian (Krista) MacArthur, Francine (Clarencedeceased) Mitchell, Karlene (Michael) Mills; siblings, Marlene (Jay) Predmore,John (Janine) Marble, Terri (Randy) Vittitow, Frank (Beverly deceased) Marble;grandchildren, Chantelle MacArthur, Trever (Becky) Mills, Michael (Jessica)McKerchie, Lindsey (Josh) Petersen, Adam (Kaitlyn) MacArthur, Calvin (Joyce)Mitchell, Kayla Mills, Keith MacArthur, Jessica (David) Gilbert, Sue EllenMitchell, Donald John MacArthur, and nineteen great grandchildren. Sally ispreceded in death by her parents Glenn and Fay Marble; siblings, Kenneth (Pearl)Marble and Elaine (Robert) Trestrail. Visitation will be Wednesday June 24, 2020from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services. FuneralServices will be Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Clark Funeral CremationBurial Services with Deacon Bill Piche officiating. Final resting place will beOaklawn Chapel Gardens. Online condolences may be left at