Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. Galer Funeral Home
24549 S M 129
Pickford, MI 49774
(906) 647-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Coady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ann Coady


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Ann Coady Obituary
Sandra Ann Coady, age 64, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on March 19, 2020 in
Sault Ste. Marie. She was born on November 7, 1955 in Sault Ste. Marie, to Eugene
Henry and Margaret Eleanor (Willette) Castagne.

Sandra grew up in Sault Ste. Marie with her five siblings. She attended and graduated
from Sault Area High School with the class of 1973. She met Robert Michael Coady in
1979 and they married on January 26, 1980 in Sault Ste. Marie. After waitressing for
twenty years, she decided to receive her real estate license in 1999. She started in
Cedarville with Coldwater Banker for a couple years before working with Smith &
Company in Sault Ste. Marie. She retired in 2009 after her diagnoses of Parkinson's
Disease.

Sandra was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, in Barbeau, Michigan.

Sandra was a people person, and loved to be surrounded by them whether it be at
work, or small family get togethers. In her free time these last few years she enjoyed
sewing, paint by number, attending garage sales, and playing cribbage & bingo.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert M. Coady; daughters, Brandi (Matthew)
Kaczmarek of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Renae M. Coady of Sault Ste. Marie; son,
Robert J. Coady of Sahuarita, Arizona; grandson, Dorienne Kaczmarek; siblings, Gene
(Mickey) Castagne of Mackinaw City, Michigan, Rick Castagne of Sault Ste. Marie,
Patsy (Tim) Miller of Pickford, John (Lannie) Castagne of Barbeau, and Betty (Tim)
Daniels of Barbeau; and brothers-in-law, John Coady of Zion, Illinois, Dale Coady of
Terrebonne, Oregon, and Brian (Kelly) Coady of Green Bay.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Marlene Coady; and
nephews, Terry Coady and Derek Coady.

A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date.

R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -