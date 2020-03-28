|
Sandra Ann Coady, age 64, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on March 19, 2020 in
Sault Ste. Marie. She was born on November 7, 1955 in Sault Ste. Marie, to Eugene
Henry and Margaret Eleanor (Willette) Castagne.
Sandra grew up in Sault Ste. Marie with her five siblings. She attended and graduated
from Sault Area High School with the class of 1973. She met Robert Michael Coady in
1979 and they married on January 26, 1980 in Sault Ste. Marie. After waitressing for
twenty years, she decided to receive her real estate license in 1999. She started in
Cedarville with Coldwater Banker for a couple years before working with Smith &
Company in Sault Ste. Marie. She retired in 2009 after her diagnoses of Parkinson's
Disease.
Sandra was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, in Barbeau, Michigan.
Sandra was a people person, and loved to be surrounded by them whether it be at
work, or small family get togethers. In her free time these last few years she enjoyed
sewing, paint by number, attending garage sales, and playing cribbage & bingo.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert M. Coady; daughters, Brandi (Matthew)
Kaczmarek of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Renae M. Coady of Sault Ste. Marie; son,
Robert J. Coady of Sahuarita, Arizona; grandson, Dorienne Kaczmarek; siblings, Gene
(Mickey) Castagne of Mackinaw City, Michigan, Rick Castagne of Sault Ste. Marie,
Patsy (Tim) Miller of Pickford, John (Lannie) Castagne of Barbeau, and Betty (Tim)
Daniels of Barbeau; and brothers-in-law, John Coady of Zion, Illinois, Dale Coady of
Terrebonne, Oregon, and Brian (Kelly) Coady of Green Bay.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Marlene Coady; and
nephews, Terry Coady and Derek Coady.
A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 28, 2020