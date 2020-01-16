Home

POWERED BY

Services
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Evander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Evander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. Evander Obituary
Sandra J. Evander, 82, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away Friday January 10,
2020 at War Memorial Hospital. Sandra was appreciative of all the caregivers she
had over the years her guardian Janet Hess. Long Term Care at War Memorial
Hospital was her home for the past 11 years. She lived a quiet life but left good
memories with people and her caregivers. Sandra is predeceased by her parents
Eligio and Ellen Lacuesta and her brother Leon Lacuesta. Graveside services are
planned for the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -