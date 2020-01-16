|
Sandra J. Evander, 82, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away Friday January 10,
2020 at War Memorial Hospital. Sandra was appreciative of all the caregivers she
had over the years her guardian Janet Hess. Long Term Care at War Memorial
Hospital was her home for the past 11 years. She lived a quiet life but left good
memories with people and her caregivers. Sandra is predeceased by her parents
Eligio and Ellen Lacuesta and her brother Leon Lacuesta. Graveside services are
planned for the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 16, 2020