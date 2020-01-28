Home

Sandra Lee (Sebastian) Kempf


1956 - 2019
Sandra Lee (Sebastian) Kempf Obituary
Sandra Lee Kempf (Sebastian) of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully December
21, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. Sandra was born March 6, 1956 in Sault Ste. Marie,
Michigan. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, friends and helping others. She
will always be remembered for having an infectious smile and a gentle, caring heart.
Sandra is survived by her sisters Linda Osborn, and Cheryl Moses Glass; her brother Kenneth
Sebastian; a son Cory Kempf (Katie); daughter Andrea Kempf (Rob); grandchildren Jade
TenEyck, Mason Vaughn and Breckynn Kempf. She is predeceased by her mother Viola
Sebastian (Alvord), and father Kenneth Sebastian.
The family asks that everyone please take a moment to cherish their loved ones as no one is
guaranteed tomorrow in this world. Please make an attempt to be kind to one another.
Services for Sandra will be held in the spring 2020. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is
assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 28, 2020
