|
|
Scott was born on March 9, 1964, to Larry and Jill Lowe Brumwell, in Sault Ste. Marie,
Michigan. He was named Lawrence after his father, but always called Scott. He passed
away on November 21, in Grand Rapids, suffering one year from cancer, with caring
family members nearby.
At a young age he moved with his parents and sister, to live two years on the campus of
Michigan State University. After that Kansas City, Mo, and Carol Stream, Il, were called
home. Always seeking to return to Michigan, the family moved to Saginaw Township in
1975. He graduated from Douglas MacArthur High School in 1982 and enrolled in
Western Michigan University, after living one year in Kalamazoo he moved to Grand
Rapids, where he ultimately worked for Hayworth Global Resources.
In 1995 he married Hettie Maria Ruys (Rieta), who was born in Europe and moved to
this country on the immigrant ship MASSDAM from Holland, when 9 years old. She
brought two children to the marriage. Scott loved the out-of-doors; he had a passion for
interesting things in nature and would regale you with information, like how to look for
snow fleas in the winter. He not only enjoyed sharing his passions with his family, he
introduced them to friends of his son, who have become avid hunters and fishermen
because of him.
Scott was kind, smart, considerate, loving, polite, independent, compassionate, and fun
to be with. He had a love of dogs and told many stories of his experiences with,
"Oakley" on their frequent walks in the woods. Most important of all, he was a loving
son, brother, uncle, dad, grandfather, and friend. His presence in our lives will be greatly
missed.
Surviving Scott are his son Shane Brumwell of Grandville, MI; mother, Jill Lowe
Brumwell of Drummond Island and Saginaw Twp. , MI; sister Robin Ann Brumwell of
Spring Lake, MI; stepdaughter Roshel Bouma, of Fennville, MI; stepson Roman Sehler
of Casonovia, MI; niece, Lauren Glick, of Norton Shores, MI; nephew, Nico Gatti; of
Spring Lake, MI; 7 grandchildren; Aunts and Uncles Shirley and Daniel Ocharzak of
Grand Rapids, MI; Jack and Sherry Lowe, and Kasey Lowe of Drummond Island, MI.
He enjoyed making, and eating oatmeal with his grandson, four-year-old, Bentley
Brumwell.
A memorial service will be held on Drummond Island in the spring. Interment will be at
Drummond Island Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the ,
2318 Mill Rd Suite 800, Alexandrea, VA. 22314.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 11, 2019