ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Waterford Eagles
6640 Cooley Lake Road
Waterford, MI
Scott E. Watson

Scott E. Watson Obituary
Scott E. Watson of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, was called home doing what he loved on
Wednesday January 15th, 2020, at the age of 50 years.
Scott survived through his father and mother, Doug and Sandy. As well as his two sisters,
Sherry and Nichole.
Scott will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters, Riley, Brianna, and Kelsey Watson.
A memorial will be held Saturday March 7th, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Waterford Eagles, 6640
Cooley Lake Road. Waterford, Michigan 48327 for those that wish to join us in the celebration
of Scott's life.
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 1, 2020
