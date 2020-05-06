|
|
SHARON ANN MACLAREN, Ph.D.
Of Port Charlotte, Florida died on April 4, 2020, age 79
from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Sharon was the
beloved daughter of the late Duncan and Lillian MacLaren
of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Sharon was predeceased by her
brother Steve. She is survived by her brother Casey and
his wife Shauna, her sister-in-law Jennifer, her niece
Stacy, nephews Cory and Michael and her dear friend
Arline Fitzmaurice.
Sharon was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She
graduated from Sault High School and Wayne State
University, where she earned a doctoral degree. In 1972
she was selected nationally as an American Council on
Education Fellow. Subsequently, she served in several
administrative posts at Florida State University in
Tallahassee and as Provost at St. Joseph's University in
West Hartford, Connecticut. In 1979 Sharon returned to
Sault Ste. Marie, MI. In 1983 Sharon established the Café
du Voyageur restaurant and in 1990 the popular Voyageur
Tours. She and her friend Arline initiated the first Hospice
in the Sault for which Sharon created the Madrigal Dinner as its primary fundraiser. Sharon wrote and
directed "The John Johnston Dinner" as a fundraiser for the Historical Society in which she played an
active role.
In the year 2000, Sharon designed and had a home built in McCormick, South Carolina. She lived
there with her mother and Arline until Lillian's health declined in 2011. During these years Sharon was
involved in the Book Club dinners at the MACK and initiated a project that provided Christmas
decorations for the storefronts in McCormick. Sharon wrote and directed a Madrigal Dinner fundraiser
for Good Shepherd Church.
When Sharon made Port Charlotte her permanent home in 2011, she became Director of the
Charlotte County Cultural Center Learning Place. Here she volunteered her time and talent as
Development Director for the Charlotte Players and as President of the Charlotte Symphony
Volunteer Organization. She also taught adult learning classes at the Renaissance Academy in Punta
Gorda. Sharon was talented, forthright and earnest. She was deeply loved and respected by her
family and many friends.
In the year 2000, Sharon was diagnosed at Mayo Clinic with the genetic disease of Alpha 1
antitrypsin deficiency. That year she became a patient of Dr. Charles Strange, pulmonologist at
Charleston's Medical University of South Carolina. With the help of a weekly infusion and under Dr.
Strange's supervision, Sharon had 20 more years of a life she lived to the fullest.
There will be a memorial service for Sharon in Port Charlotte later this year. There will be a memorial
service in McCormick, South Carolina and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan in the summer of 2021.
Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Alpha1 Foundation at www.alpha1.org/donate or
mailed to Alpha 1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 6, 2020