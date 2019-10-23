|
Sharon Ann Sauve, age 69, of Gibraltar, Michigan passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Sharon was born on August 5, 1950, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the daughter of the late Leon and Martha Rose (Andary) Benoit. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1969. On April 22, 1972, Sharon married Mark E. Sauve in Detroit, Michigan. Sharon enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. She had wonderful decorating ideas, and when she entertained guests, she liked to present a fine table. She loved the presence of little children. She was artistic, enjoyed drawing and art and was an avid reader.
Sharon is survived by her husband: Mark E. Sauve; a daughter: Ann Marie Sauve of Florida; her siblings: Marilyn Killips of Taylor, MI, James (Donna) Benoit and Richard (Josie) Benoit both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Elaine (Tim) Colna of Gahanna, OH, and Nancy (David) Greengtski of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and a special nephew and niece: Matthew and Samantha Sauve and their son Vinnie. She is also survived by brothers-in-law: Russell and Paul (Jane) Sauve; sister-in-law: Irene (Thomas) Wagner; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, a brother: Gary Benoit; and a brother-in-law: Joseph "Toby" Killips; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Angie Sauve and Grandma Bess.
A brief service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass and burial service will be held in the spring. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 23, 2019