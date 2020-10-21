1/1
Sharon Marie "Jodi" Eitrem
1963 - 2020
Sharon "Jodi" Marie Eitrem, 56, of Sugar Island, Michigan, passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at EUP Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1963 in Torrance, California to parents Dwane "Bud" and Betty Lane. Jodi loved spending time with family and friends, laughing and making others laugh, and being on Sugar Island with her love, Rick, and her fur baby Cheyenne. Jodi had a contagious smile and laugh that will forever be remembered. Jodi is survived by her children, Zach (Jenn) Eitrem of Tucson, Arizona, and Tarah (Adam) Steinhauer of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; sisters, Brenda Pristelski of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Betty (Danny) Debusk of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Debbie Beatty of Quincy, Illinois; brother Gordy (Amy) Lane of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; mother in law, Dorothy Eitrem of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; partner of 5 years, Rick Roy; and many nieces and nephews. Jodi was predeceased by her husband Stephen Eitrem; brother, Steven Lane; sister, Barbara Ann Lane; parents Dwane "Bud" and Betty Lane; and father in law, Joe Eitrem. Visitation will be Thursday October 22, 2020 from 12:00pm until the time of service at 2:00pm at the First Church of Christ with Mr. Tom Cash officiating. The Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice of the EUP 308 W. 12th, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, for their incredible compassion, care, and support during this hard time. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Sault News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First Church of Christ
OCT
22
Service
02:00 PM
First Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

