Sharon Rose Parish
1950 - 2020
Sharon Rose Parish, age 70, of Dollar Settlement, Michigan passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

Sharon was born on May 2, 1950, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and cake decorating. She also enjoyed crocheting, fishing, hunting, gardening, and canning. Sharon loved her family and her grandchildren. She was a lead cook for many years at the Sacy's Restaurant at Bay Mills Resort and Casino.

Sharon is survived by her husband: Roger Parish; her children: Rick Stout, Sam (Sidney) Parish, and Rachel Parish: and grandchildren: John, Tristin Jo, Rosalie, and Daphne. Sharon is also survived by her siblings: Linda (David) Guisbert, Heidi (Walter) Shann, and Roy Crebo; her in-laws: Denise Parish, Marion (Jim) Ferraro, Margaret (Warren "Chuck") Brown, Paul (Marg) Parish, and George Parish; and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents: George and Fern Crebo; her father and mother-in-law: Webster E. and Isabell Parish; a daughter: Cheyenne Jo Stout; brother: Tom Bergeron; a sister-in-law: Edna (Dale) Murphy; two brothers-in-law: Mike Parish and Pat Parish; and a nephew: Christopher Shann.

A memorials service will be held on a later date. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
