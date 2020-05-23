|
Sharyn Ruth Steinbach, age 72, of Cedarville, Michigan, died on May 17, 2020 at her
home. She was born on October 5, 1947 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Donald and
Dorothy Suzanne (Munro) Stevenson.
Sharyn grew up in Sault Ste. Marie and graduated from Sault Area High School in 1965.
She met Robert Falkenhagen in October of 1965 and they raised three children. Robert
was killed in a car accident in November 1973. She met Jon Steinbach in 1989 and they
married on August 10, 1991. They moved to Cedarville after purchasing the Cedarville
RV Park in 1995.
Sharyn was an active member of the Hessel Presbyterian Church.
Sharyn was an avid quilter who made numerous quilts for friends and family. She was
also a very talented knitter.
Sharyn is survived by her husband, Jon Steinbach; children, Jennell (William) Soden of
Traverse City, Michigan, Dewayne Falkenhagen of Dafter, Michigan, Scott Falkenhagen
of Traverse City, Amy (Anthony) Peacock of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Leslie (Gary)
Thurston of Sault Ste. Marie; grandchildren, Sierra (Christopher) Thomas, Samantha
(James) McGovern, Kasey Falkenhagen, Robert Falkenhagen, Mathew Thurston, and
Leslie Peacock; great-grandchildren, Hailey Thomas, Kade Mills, and Oaklynn
Falkenhagen; mother, Suzanne Stevenson of Sault Ste. Marie; sisters, Carol Metro of
Sault Ste. Marie, Janet (Chris) Hess of Sault Ste. Marie, and Mary (John) Arnott of
Dafter.
Sharyn is preceded in death by her father; Donald; first husband, Robert Falkenhagen;
and sister-in-law, Raya Cook; brother-in-law, Max Metro.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hessel Presbyterian Church, 3122 Cedar St,
Hessel, MI 49745.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 23, 2020