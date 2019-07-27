Home

Jowett Family Funeral Home - Frankfort Chapel
803 Forest Avenue
Frankfort, MI 49635
(231) 352-4121
Shelah Jane (Wardlow) Fought


1949 - 2019
Shelah Jane (Wardlow) Fought Obituary
Shelah Jane (Wardlow) Fought, 69, of Frankfort, MI passed away on July 17, 2019 at home following a long illness. She was born on August 30, 1949 in Red Wing, MN, the daughter of Rev. James and Sadie Wardlow. 
Shelah's life was dedicated to caring for others. She graduated from Lake Superior State University as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1969, and provided care to patients for many years, with a particular passion for caring for newborns and their mothers. She also provided care for children over the years in childcare centers and hospital settings. In the early 1990s she returned to school to study massage therapy, successfully becoming a licensed massage therapist and operating her own business, "Safe and Gentle Massage," in Fond du Lac, WI. 
She married "her guy," the love of her life, Ronald Fought, on July 12, 1975, and they remained married for 44 years. Together they raised three children, living in Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Lansing, MI; Wausau, WI; Madison, WI; Fond du Lac, WI; Omaha, NE; Yakima, WA; Chicago, Il; and residing most recently in Frankfort, MI. 
Shelah is survived by her husband Ronald of Frankfort and her three children: Eric Fought of Minneapolis, MN; Ryan (Cathy) Fought of Omaha, NE; and Alicia (Dave) Luckhardt of Reed City, MI. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Helena Fought of Omaha, NE; and step-grandson, Aidan Luckhardt of Reed City, MI. She is also survived by her siblings: sisters Moira (Robert) Cowling of Iron Mountain, MI; Shannon (George) Murray of Milwaukee, WI; and Roberta Van Dalen of South River, New Jersey; and brother James (Barbara) Wardlow of New Brighton, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James and Sadie Wardlow; her father and mother-in-law, George and Florence Fought; brother-in-law, Robert Fought; and nephew, Mathew Cowling. 
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be given in Shelah's name to the Benzie County Animal Control and Shelter in Beulah, MI. 
No funeral services are being planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 27, 2019
