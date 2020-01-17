|
|
Shirley Ann Quick, age 83, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Merlin Home in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Shirley was born on July 13, 1936, in Newberry, Michigan to the late Lenis and Vivian (Allerdyce) Frasure. She attended Newberry High School and was a member of the Newberry United Methodist Church. She was very involved in her church and on various committees. She worked at Billies Jewelry Store and McNab's Rexall Drug Store. Shirley married Linwood Quick on March 7, 1953, in Castalia, Ohio. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. She could make anything but was known for her chicken and dumplings and her molasses cookies. Shirley loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to the cottage on the lake.
Shirley is survived by her daughter: Lenise (Lou) Bergman of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; two grandchildren: Mindy Bergman and Jodi (Michael) Luepnitz; four great-grandchildren: Taylor Lin Paquette, Cade Paquette, Micah Luepnitz, and Elysse Luepnitz. Shirley is also survived by her brother: James (Karen) Frasure.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forrest Home Cemetery in Newberry, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 17, 2020