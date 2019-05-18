|
|
Shirley E. Edward passed away April 18, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a lifelong resident of the Soo and Brimley. In January 2018, she moved to Wisconsin to be close to her daughter and family.
Shirley was born on June 26, 1928 to Austin and Grace (Jackson) Taylor. She married Lee Edward on September 4, 1946 and they enjoyed nearly 63 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2009 as well as their son Rick Sr. in 1989.
Surviving family members are daughter, Linda (Jerry) Lackey of Abrams, WI. Three grandsons: G. Douglas (Vicki) Lackey, Fond du Lac, WI, Todd (Kim) Lackey, Green Bay, WI and Rick Edward, Jr., Gwinn, MI. She also leaves behind four grown great-grandchildren who were fortunate to have made great memories of fun times. They are Sean (Ariana), Taylor Rae, Alycia and Ashlie.
Per Shirley's wishes, no formal services will be held. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to EUP (Sault) Hospice or Hearthside Assisted living in the Sault.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 18, 2019