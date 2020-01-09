|
|
Shirley Jean Huyck, age 68, of Pickford, Michigan, died on January 5, 2020, in Sault
Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born on November 19, 1951, in Sault Ste. Marie, to
Denzil Mason and Josephine Doris (Menere) Huyck.
Shirly grew up in Pickford and graduated from Pickford High School with the Class of
1969. After high school, she worked on Marquette Island as a personal cook in the
summers for a few years. She also helped her father on the farm before she was later
diagnosed with schizophrenia and was a resident of several adult care homes around
the Eastern Upper Peninsula. In 2003, when Sherman's Group Home closed, Shirley
came to live with her brother Ron and has resided with them for the last seventeen
years.
Shirley attended the New Horizons Church of the Nazarene in Pickford.
Shirley loved to write poems, send cards, and letters. She enjoyed embroidery and
coloring adult coloring books. She like to sing and listen to music. She also loved to
spend time with her cat, Pumpkin.
Shirley is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Adella Huyck; sister, Bonita
Huyck of Pickford; niece, Charlotte (Gene) Burlew of Pickford; great-niece and nephew, Amanda (Dakota Swinton) Braneccum and Eugene Burlew.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; infant brothers, Elvin and Robert Hyuck;
and niece, Betty Huyck.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at R.
Galer Funeral Home in Pickford. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Cottle Cemetery, in the spring 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 9, 2020