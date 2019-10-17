|
Mr. Shirley "Dean" Lever, age 93, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, in Charleston, SC.
Dean was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on December 27, 1925, the son of the late James and Hazel (Sterns) Lever. After graduation from Sault High School, he went to Northern Michigan University earning his degree in business administration. He worked for the Corp. of Engineers and was in the U.S. Army during World War II. On October 30, 1954, he married Olga Kovich in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He was an Elder for Jehovah's Witnesses for forty plus years and his Christian responsibilities were an important part of his life. He loved his family and loved being around people. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing. Dean enjoyed spending time with his family taking many walks to Sherman Park and their outdoors activities.
Dean is survived by his wife: Olga Lever; a daughter: Jordan Lever of North Charleston, SC; a son: Darren Lever and Daughter-in-Law Gabriele Lever of Greenwood, SC; and a grandson: Dylan Lever also of Greenwood SC.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 7:30 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on 5 Mile Road.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 17, 2019