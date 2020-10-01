A private memorial service for Shirley R. Sartori, who passed away on September 20, 2020, will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, RI.



Shirley was born on April 13, 1927, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Mildred Goetz Rucker and Joseph Rucker. She met her first husband, Walter F. Andrus, while attending Katherine Gibbs Business School in Chicago, IL. They moved to New Jersey, and raised their four children in Madison.



After the death of her first husband, she married Eugene F. Sartori. Together they traveled extensively on the road in the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as numerous trips around the world by cruise ship. Shirley and Gene lived happily in Sun City West, Arizona for thirty years before moving to Portsmouth, Rhode Island and then Brookdale Sakonnet Bay Senior Living Community in Tiverton, RI. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Sakonnet Bay, most especially Teresa Souza and her staff, for their understanding, assistance and care during their time of need.



She is survived by her loving children Janet Eadie (Greg), Jack Andrus, Carol Velasco (Rome), Kathryn Zaccone (Charlie), grandchildren Michael O'Brien (Cori), Mark Eadie, Walter Cavanagh (Amanda), Samantha Donnelly (Andy), Alexander Cavanagh (Valerie), Zachary Zaccone, Matthew Zaccone, great-grandchildren Penelope Cavanagh and Tucker Cavanagh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store