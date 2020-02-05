|
|
MEEHAN Williams, Shirley - February 11, 1951-January 30, 2020
We regret to announce the passing of Shirley Williams Meehan in Nokomis Florida with her husband, brother and sister-in-law by her side. Beloved wife of Patrick, sister to the late Syd (Kathy) and Donald (Helen). Daughter of the late Roy and Peggy Williams. Stepmother to John (Jessica), Joseph (Melissa) and Maria (Eric). Grandma Shirley to Kylee, Ally, Anna, Charlotte and Henry. Sister-in-law to Dan (late Barb), Steve (Mary Jo), Kathlene (David), Christine (Rick), Barbara (John), Tom (Patty) and the late Micheal. Shirley will be missed by her aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, friends, co-workers and fellow volunteers at St. Vincent Place. She will also be missed by her second family at Clear Lake Campground. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to ARCH (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/3286), St. Vincent Place (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/15378) or Hospice of the EUP (https://www.hospiceoftheeup.com/donate/). Local arrangements entrusted to O'Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (215 St. James St., Sault Ste Marie, P6A 1P7, 705-759-8456)
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2020