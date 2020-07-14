On Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Silva Jean (Brooks) Freeman-Kaufman, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by husband, Harlan K. Freeman. Silva was born in Atlanta Michigan on April 29, 1937 and was living there at the time of her death.
Silva was skilled in the field of all fiber arts and passionate about history. A veracious reader, she also loved to travel and lived a faith filled life. She was an active member of the Rudyard Presbyterian Church for a number of years and most recently attended the Fairview Mennonite Church.
Family and friends were central to Silva's life. She is survived by husband, Virgil Dean Kauffman and her three children from her first marriage: Connie Jean Freeman, Harla Lynn Lawson, Jeffrey Alan Freeman and her sisters Faye Stevens, Gwen Akers, and June Finch. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren who dearly loved her.
Silva was a vibrant positive person who loved people and was surrounded in life by many, many wonderful friends gained over the years. She enjoyed being a part of each community she lived in and thrived on being involved. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Kinross Lakeview Cemetery, in Kinross Michigan. It will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to World Missionary Press. PO Box 120, New Paris, IN 46553-0120 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
