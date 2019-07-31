|
|
Stanley John Schmitigal, age 86, of Pickford, Michigan, died July 28, 2019, at Ball Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was born January 13, 1933, on the family farm in Goetzville, Michigan, to Koney and Nellie (Kucharczyk) Schmitigal.
Stan grew up in Goetzville and graduated from DeTour High School. He entered the United States Army and was assigned to the 1st Armoured Division and because he was the only soldier in the division who could type, was assigned to be the clerk for the Battalion Commander. After his service, Stan returned to Goetzville and worked as a bricklayer. He married Marjorie Elaine Rutledge on March 28, 1958, at the Pickford Presbyterian Church and they started their family. Stan was working as a bricklayer at Crawford Hall on the Lake Superior State College campus when college president, Dr. Shouldice stopped by and when visiting with Stan, encouraged him to begin taking classes. After completing two years at Lake Superior State, Stan and Marge sold their home in Pickford, packed up their two young daughters, and headed to Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant for Stan to complete his Bachelor Degree in English Education. In 1970, they came back to Pickford having added a son to their family and Stan taught English at Sault High School for the next 24 years, retiring in 1994. During the time he was an English teacher, he also taught Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) classes at the Nursing School at Lake Superior State and for local ambulance corps in the Eastern Upper Peninsula.
Stan was a member of the Pickford Presbyterian Church, served as Pickford Township Supervisor for several years, and was instrumental in spearheading the formation of the Pickford Area Historical Society and served as its President for many years.
Stan was an avid reader. He also enjoyed woodworking – building both houses and furniture, hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family cabin in Goetzville.
Stan is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Pickford; daughters, Linda (Brian) Snyder of Sault Ste. Marie, and Lisa Hurlburt of Bluffton, South Carolina; son, Christopher (Micky) Schmitigal of Pickford; and granddaughter, Jill Schmitigal. Also surviving are his brothers, Conrad Schmitigal, Harold (Barbara) Schmitigal, Ken (Dianne) Schmitigal, and Eugene (Linda) Schmitigal; sisters, Irene Handziak, Gina Jankewicz, Fran Walther, and Bonnie (Steve) Newnum; aunt, Theodorsa O'Polka; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tyler Schmitigal; son-in-law, James Hurlburt; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Wilma Schmitigal; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stella and Eugene Willis, Marion and Ray McConkey, and Dorothy and Art Bielas; sister-in-law, Phyllis Schmitigal; and brothers-in-law, Frank Handziak, Walter Jankewicz, and J.C. Walther.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, August 2, from 2:30-5 p.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. also at R. Galer Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Fariview Cemetery in Pickford Township, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pennington Home, c/o SHSS, 1501 W. 6th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 or the Pickford Area Historical Societym, P.O. Box 572, Pickford, MI 49774.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 31, 2019