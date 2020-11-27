1/1
Stuart McTiver "Mac" Freeborn
1935 - 2020
Stuart McTiver "Mac" Freeborn, 84, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Golden Leaves Living Center in Newberry where he had resided the past 13 months.

Mac was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on December 3, 1935 to Robert and Zada (McTiver) Freeborn. He attended school there and was a member of the 1954 graduating class at Soo High. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Postula, at St. James Episcopal Church and they were gifted over 65 years of happily ever after. Mac retired from the Corps of Engineers after 34 years of civil service and after Ruth's retirement the couple moved from the Soo to their cabin north of Newberry where they spent summers, and were fortunate to spend many winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. While in Arizona, Mac learned and perfected the game of shuffleboard to go on to win many trophies and share his love of the game with anyone who wanted to learn.

Mac was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church until he moved from the Soo and, after relocating in the Newberry area, he actively attended All Saints Episcopal Church and a member of the B.P.O.E. #1705. In the early years of the I-500 Snowmobile Race, Mac served on the board of directors for several years and always looked forward to the many weeks of hard work preparing for the race. He also served with the 1437th Michigan National Guard from 1957-1962.

First and foremost, Mac loved spending time with his immediate family as well as many cousins of the extended family. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, picking blueberries, cutting firewood, playing cards and bingo and the comforts of a cozy fire in the woodstove while watching the many moods of Lake Superior.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Joy (Freeborn) Wallace.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth; sons Roger and his daughters Bailey and Erin all of the Hillsboro, Oregon area; Jeffrey (Jane) of Newberry and their sons Robert (Fawn) and children Cora, Blaine and Levi of Manistique; and Daniel (Karen) and children Rhett Stuart and Mila of Negaunee.

Per request, cremation has taken place. No service is planned at this time but will be scheduled in the spring or summer of 2021. Memorials may be directed to Golden Leaves Living Center Activity Fund, 502 West Harrie Street, Newberry, Michigan 49868 in Mac's memory or charities of one's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.

Published in The Sault News on Nov. 27, 2020.
