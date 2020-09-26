Lifelong Eckerman/Paradise resident, Tammy Ann Bedell, 56, of Whitefish Township, died Saturday morning September 19, 2020 at U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.
Born October 3, 1963 in Sault Ste. Marie, daughter of the late Will and Bonnie Jean (Monk) Bedell, Tammy was a 1981 graduate of Whitefish Township School in Paradise.
Tammy was employed as a waitress for the Paradise Restaurant and later with J & S Lodging Inc. for several years until her retirement due to her declining health.
Tammy formerly served as a trustee and board member for the Whitefish Township School Board holding various positions. She also served as the cheerleading coach and member of the Paradise Boosters.
Tammy was a member of the Paradise United Methodist Church and enjoyed party decorating for local school events and weddings, crafts and spending time with her family.
Tammy is preceded in death by her parents Will and Bonnie Jean; sister Bonnie, brother Floyd; brother-in-law LeRoy Murley and sisters-in-law Karyn Bedell and Claudia Bedell.
Survivors include her sons Jameson (Emily Chartrand) Pigeau of Sault Ste. Marie and Liam Pigeau of Paradise; siblings Carol Murley of Fenton, Leon (Janet) Bedell of Chino Valley, AZ, Donald Bedell of Frankfort, Dennis Bedell of Paradise, Roy Bedell of River Junction, AZ, Linda Richards, Karen (Alan) Smith and Terry (Tom) Clark all of Paradise; several nieces and nephews.
Per request, cremation services were accorded. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Whitefish Township School in Paradise. A memorial service celebrating the life of Tammy will follow at 11:00 am at the school with Pastor Mary Brooks, of the Paradise United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will take place at the Paradise United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.