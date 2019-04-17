|
|
Ted Milligan, age 86, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in his home, as he wished.
He was born on December 30, 1932, to William and May (Charles) Milligan. Ted served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a commercial fisherman and as a dredge man on the Great Lakes. In retirement, he enjoyed watching the freighters pass by his home and feeding the birds and deer.
Ted was predeceased by his wife: Margaret (Love) Milligan; brothers: Ralph, Bob, and Jay Milligan; sisters: Arbutus Paulsen, Jessie Atkinson, and Pat Milligan; and Nephews: Donnie, Larry, and Terry Paulsen.
He is survived by his nieces: Dorothy Mills, Jeanette Missigman, Sharon France, and Judy Ball; nephews Brian Perrier, and Bill Milligan; and a special caregiver: Glenda Guerra.
According to Ted's wishes, there will be no services. C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling his final wishes. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 17, 2019