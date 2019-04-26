|
Terrie Lea (Kelly) Weston, age 72, of Pickford, Michigan, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on April 16, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1947 in Dafter, Michigan, to Lloyd Freeland and Helen Gloria (Paterek) Kelly.
Terrie grew up in Pickford and attended Pickford Schools. At the age of 17, she met the love of her life Willis O. Weston. They married on September 18, 1965 in Pickford and made their home in Pickford and started their family, raising two sons. Terrie worked as an Avon Representative for thirty-eight years. She also worked for Sault Ste. Marie Community Action as a home Health aide for fifteen years until her retirement in 2017.
Terrie was a member of the St. Mathias Church of Pickford, and a member of the Raber AMVETS Auxillary Post # 79 and VFW Auxillary. She was also the bingo Chairman in Raber for twenty years.
Terrie enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, cooking for her family, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Terrie is survived by her sons, Roger Lee (Tammy) Weston of Pickford and Daniel Paterek Weston of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; grandchildren, Robert, Angela, Celestial (Chris Smith), Hayley, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Emily, Connor, Madeline; and brother, Steven M. Kelly of Pickford; sister-in-law, Marion (Ronald) Edgerly of Sault Ste. Marie; and god-daughter, Paula Socia of Oscoda, Michigan.
Terrie was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Weston; brother, Albert Kelly; brother-in-law, James (Linda) Weston.
A Graveside Service will be held on August 19, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, time to be announced.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pickford.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 26, 2019