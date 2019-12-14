|
|
Theodorsa O'Polka, age 106, of Goetzville, Michigan, died on December 12, 2019, in
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born on December 11, 1913, in Goetzville, to
Polish immigrants Andrew and Katherine Kucharczyk.
Theodorsa was an avid reader, who in her younger days enjoyed gardening, knitting,
her chickens, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, neighbor children,
and nieces and nephews.
Theodorsa is survived by daughter, Christine (Don) McLean of Brimley, Michigan; sonin-law, Edwin Rader of Lansing, Michigan; grandchildren, Angela Rader, Edwin Rader, Merilee (David) Hall, Allision Newell, Joe (Mandy) McLean; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Josh, Abigail, Lydia, Emily, Madison, and Bailey.
Theodorsa was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd O'Polka; daughter, Florence Rader; son, Ted O'Polka; granddaughters, Cheryl Rader and Karen McLean; and
siblings, John Kucharczyk, Andrew Kucharczyk, Rose Langley, Mary Kruzewski, and Nellie Schmitigal.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10 A.M to 11 A.M. at R. Galer
Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129, Pickford, Michigan. The Memorial Service will follow at
11 A.M.
Memorials may be made to Hearthside Assisted Living, 1501 W 6th Ave., Sault Ste.
Marie, MI 49783 or War Memorial Hospital - Long Term Care, 500 Osborn Blvd., PO
Box 1858, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783, whose dedicated staff took such loving care of
Theodorsa.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 14, 2019