Theresa Ann Simpkin, 92, of Sault Ste. Marie, was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior after a two year stay in War Memorial Hospitals Long Term Care where she made many friends. Theresa was born in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, November 21, 1927 to Joseph L. Erard and Elizabeth Trempe. She is the last of six other brothers and sisters. Theresa raised nine children with Patrick Simpkin who worked for the Pittsburgh Steel Company sailing the Great Lakes as a cook. Theresa was best known as a stay at home mother and enjoyed cooking for her family. Early on Theresa had done sewing and some gardening. As her family grew Theresa and her younger sister, JoAnn Goetz, liked to go camping, then later they went to bingos and the casinos. Theresa also helped out in her family businesses. Her father and sister, Rita, ran a souvenir and jewelry shop on West Portage as well as her brother Paul and sister JoAnn ran Erards Jewelry on Ashmun St. Theresa also had a sister, Rosyln, and her family restaurant where she did the dishes and kitchen work there. Her daughter, Rose, had Brim-Cor, in Brimley, MI, from 1983 until 1998 where Theresa also worked. Theresa was very family oriented. She will be sadly missed but greatly remembered. Theresa is survived by her children, Rose Moran, Kathleen Romeri, Paul David Simpkin, Michael A. Simpkin, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theresa is predeceased by her parents Joseph L. Erard and Elizabeth Trempe; children, Patrick Simpkin, Theresa Ann (Terry) Fike, Mark L. Simpkin, Phillip J. Simpkin, and Steven J. Simpkin; son in law, Raymond Fike. Graveside services will be held later in the spring at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. "You will not leave me in the grave. You will not allow your loyal one to see the pit…There is happiness at Your Right Hand Forever." Psalm 16:10, 11. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com