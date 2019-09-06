|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
View Map
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
View Map
St. Stephens Catholic Church
Tillie Sapphira (Koljonen) Frazier
1940 - 2019
Tillie Sapphira (nee Koljonen) Frazier, 79, of Epoufette, formerly of Naubinway,
Michigan, Astoria, Oregon and Quincy, Oregon, passed away peacefully Monday September 2,
2019, at Hospice of the EUP, Sault Ste Marie, MI, surrounded by her husband, six children and
daughters in-law.
She was born January 7, 1940 in Quincy, Oregon, to Ephriam Jonathan Koljonen and
Tillie Elizabeth (nee Scheffler) Koljonen. She was the second eldest of 10 children and was
raised in Astoria Oregon. She excelled in high school basketball and softball before women
participating in sports was common and received her varsity letter. She graduated from Astoria
High School in 1958.
She met Ronald Harold Frazier in the summer of 1958 when he was stationed in Astoria
serving in the United States Navy. On October 31, 1958, they were married at St. Mary Star of
the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria Or. The couple honeymooned on the Grey Hound Bus
crisscrossing America en route to Michigan's Eastern Upper arriving in Naubinway, Michigan
November 1958.
She would over the next 60 years, with her husband by her side, raise 6 children, dote
on the 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She never missed an event or activity when
rearing her children and was quick to crank out a pan of brownies when getting the notice on
the way out the door to school. She was avid at sports in her own right, and instilled that
competitive drive in her children and it was witnessed throughout her life during playing board
games with family and friends. She was an avid supporter for any event involving her children
and grandchildren.
She loved to take family photos of all her children much to their chagrin each time they
were assembled. She loved spending holidays and celebrating family events with her extensive
family and was blessed to have them near often throughout her life. She passed on Labor Day
which was fitting as this holiday was often celebrated by the family camping on their beach
property on Epoufette Bay.
She would, while rearing a family, help clean St. Stephens Church in Naubinway, MI, was
part-owner of Charlies Restaurant in Naubinway, co-owner and operator of Frazier's Motel in
Naubinway, and co-owner and operator of Little Harbor Restaurant in Naubinway, Michigan.
She also served on the Hendricks Township Election Board and Board of Review while residing
in Epoufette, Michigan.
Some of her favorite activities included playing dominos and aggravation with family
and friends, reading, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, clipping any and all articles out of
printed material linked remotely to any of her family, bird watching and loved the penny
machines at the various casinos.
She will be most remembered by her family as the Matriarch and lived her life in an
exemplary manner by focusing on family, faith, friends and fun. She was always upbeat, brave
and displayed a beautiful smile even while enduring a long struggle with cancer. She was
graceful as well as humble and always polite.
Her faith was a cornerstone of her marriage and family and she received visits from
Father Francis Ricca, Father Michael Chenier, Father Tim Hruska, Father Luke, and Pastor Dave
Wallis during her struggle. Father Francis Ricca of the St. Ignatius Loyola Parrish will officiate the
services at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Naubinway, Michigan on Saturday September 7,
2019.
She is survived by her husband of 60 + years, Ronald H. Frazier, six children, Patty
Conguy of St. Ignace, Leroy (Leanne) Frazier of Sault Ste Marie, Harold (Jacqueline) Frazier of
Sault Ste Marie, Debra (Sean) Bennett of Reed City, Elizabeth (Timothy) Zabik of Mackinaw City
and Glenn (Carolee) Frazier of St. Ignace. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 7 great
grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Nehemiah (Judy) Koljonen of Seattle, WA,
brother Donald Koljonen, of CO, Steve (Barbara) Bagley of Longview, WA, brother George
Koljonen, of Westport, OR, sister Bessie Tormanen, of Battle Ground, WA, sister Christine
Beery, of Cornelius, OR and brother Chester (Joann) Koljonen of Battle Ground, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Norman Koljonen, brother John
Wesley Koljonen, brother in-law Roger Tormanen, sister in-law Margaret Koljonen, son in-law
Louis "Ike" Conguy, and grandson Nathan Andrew Bennett.
Visitation will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at the St. Stephens Catholic Church
in Naubinway, MI from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with wake and rosary services to follow. Services will be
on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Naubinway, MI,
with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., eulogy and remembrance from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30
p.m., and funeral mass beginning 12:30 p.m., followed by burial at the Epoufette Cemetery and
concludes with a meal at St. Stephens Church basement. Funeral arrangements are being
handled by Dodson Funeral Home, St. Ignace, MI. Donations may be made in her memory to
Hospice of the EUP, 308 W. 12th Ave, Sault Ste Marie, MI.
