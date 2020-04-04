|
|
Timothy Gary Hemenway 57, a laborer at Northern Transitions and resident of
Sault Ste. Marie, passed away on the 24th of March 2020 due to complications from
pneumonia at War Memorial Hospital. Timothy is survived by his older brother
Kevin (Debbie) Scott of Ohio, sister Peggy Holappa Michigan, brother Daniel
(Andresa) Hemenway Texas,sister Kathy Shomin Michigan, sister Mary
Wemigwase Michigan,sister Maureen (Tom)Gerchak Ohio, and several nieces and
nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Leona Paul, father Fred
Hemenway, and brother Fred Jr Hemenway.
Timothy was born on June 10th, 1962 in Bellaire Mi. He grew up in Cleveland
Ohio until returning to Northern Michigan in the later part of his life. He was an
avid sports fan cheering on the Green Bay Packers and never missed a game.
Timothy was fond of true crime shows and mysteries. He was a Classic Rock fan.
Timothy took great pride in his work at Northern Transitions and considered many
of his coworkers as friends. He had a sweet tooth and could be counted on to pass
out mini candy bars to brighten days. Timothy was extremely fond of animals and
had a gentle touch with them. Honest to a fault, he tempered his words with humor.
He led a quiet life with family being his pillar of strength. His legacy of
forgiveness, honesty, and laughter will be mourned by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left
at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 4, 2020