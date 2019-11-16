Home

POWERED BY

Services
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Boatwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Michael Boatwright


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Michael Boatwright Obituary
Timothy Michael Boatwright, 54, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Petoskey,
Michigan. He was born on June 8, 1965 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Michael
Joseph Boatwright and Delores Ann Massie. He was a kind and gentle soul that
loved to be on the go, even a broken leg could not keep him down. He was a hard
worker and took pride in whatever he did. He loved to joke around and play cards.
He had traveled to Akron, Ohio as a teenager to be with his father and his family.
In that travel he had met two women that became mothers of his two children. Tim
always had the sense he would be back in Michigan and did just that with his
girlfriend and daughter. Tim is survived by his daughter Logan Boatwright and
grandson Ethan (Akron), Father Michael Joseph Boatwright, stepmother Kathryn
Boatwright, brothers Robert (Charlotte) Massie, Manton (Ann Marie) Karr, David
Boatwright, and Daniel Boatwright. Sisters Debbie (George) Howell, Tammie
(Mark) Sharpe-Massie, Krista (Chris) Karr, Julie (Andrew) Barlow, Jane (Joseph)
Semaan and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tim is preceded in death by his
mother, Delores Ann Karr, stepfather Archie Karr, sister Rose Marie Karr,
grandparents Arthur and Ethel Rabineau (Sault Ste. Marie), Fleming and Anne
Boatwright (Akron) and many uncles and aunts. Tim did not want any services so
we will post family and friends to join us when we take Tim on his final journey
around Sault Ste. Marie, what he did best. Clark Bailey Newhouse assisted the
family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -