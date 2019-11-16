|
|
Timothy Michael Boatwright, 54, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Petoskey,
Michigan. He was born on June 8, 1965 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Michael
Joseph Boatwright and Delores Ann Massie. He was a kind and gentle soul that
loved to be on the go, even a broken leg could not keep him down. He was a hard
worker and took pride in whatever he did. He loved to joke around and play cards.
He had traveled to Akron, Ohio as a teenager to be with his father and his family.
In that travel he had met two women that became mothers of his two children. Tim
always had the sense he would be back in Michigan and did just that with his
girlfriend and daughter. Tim is survived by his daughter Logan Boatwright and
grandson Ethan (Akron), Father Michael Joseph Boatwright, stepmother Kathryn
Boatwright, brothers Robert (Charlotte) Massie, Manton (Ann Marie) Karr, David
Boatwright, and Daniel Boatwright. Sisters Debbie (George) Howell, Tammie
(Mark) Sharpe-Massie, Krista (Chris) Karr, Julie (Andrew) Barlow, Jane (Joseph)
Semaan and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tim is preceded in death by his
mother, Delores Ann Karr, stepfather Archie Karr, sister Rose Marie Karr,
grandparents Arthur and Ethel Rabineau (Sault Ste. Marie), Fleming and Anne
Boatwright (Akron) and many uncles and aunts. Tim did not want any services so
we will post family and friends to join us when we take Tim on his final journey
around Sault Ste. Marie, what he did best. Clark Bailey Newhouse assisted the
family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 16, 2019