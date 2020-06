Tina Marie Daniels, age 40, of Eckerman, Michigan passed away onWednesday, June 10, 2020, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital inPetoskey, Michigan.Tina was born on April 1, 1980, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to ClarenceYoung of Alpena, Michigan and Rose Knudsen of Kinross, Michigan. Tinaattended Soo High School. She married Ronald Daniels in Brimley, Michiganin 2017.Tina is survived by her husband: Ronald of Eckerman; children: Damien TroyDaniels, Zachary Ryan Daniels, and Talissa Quinn Daniels all at home; Tinais also survived by her brothers: Timothy (Bonnie) Roe of Dafter, MI., JoshuaYoung, and Nickolas Young both of Kinross, Michigan; Sister: CrystalShields of Raco, MI.Tina was a devoted mother and wife. She worked hard to take care of thosethat were around her. She loved and admired her family and community. Shewas that type not to give on anything. She always fought for what shebelieved was rightCremation has already been accorded, a Memorial Service will be held at aStrongs Community Bible church on June 20th at 11 AMCondolences maybe left online atwww.csmulder.com