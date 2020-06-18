Tina Marie Daniels
1980 - 2020
Tina Marie Daniels, age 40, of Eckerman, Michigan passed away on
Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in
Petoskey, Michigan.

Tina was born on April 1, 1980, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Clarence
Young of Alpena, Michigan and Rose Knudsen of Kinross, Michigan. Tina
attended Soo High School. She married Ronald Daniels in Brimley, Michigan
in 2017.

Tina is survived by her husband: Ronald of Eckerman; children: Damien Troy
Daniels, Zachary Ryan Daniels, and Talissa Quinn Daniels all at home; Tina
is also survived by her brothers: Timothy (Bonnie) Roe of Dafter, MI., Joshua
Young, and Nickolas Young both of Kinross, Michigan; Sister: Crystal
Shields of Raco, MI.

Tina was a devoted mother and wife. She worked hard to take care of those
that were around her. She loved and admired her family and community. She
was that type not to give on anything. She always fought for what she
believed was right

Cremation has already been accorded, a Memorial Service will be held at a
Strongs Community Bible church on June 20th at 11 AM

Condolences maybe left online atwww.csmulder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Strongs Community Bible church
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
