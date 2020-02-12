|
|
Todd Timothy Shannon, age 57, of Kincheloe, Michigan passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Boulder Park Terrace, Charlevoix, Michigan.
Todd was born on August 15, 1962, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, the son of Kenneth and Evelyn (Kinney) Shannon. Todd was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He enjoyed music and his favorite band was Pink Floyd. He also enjoyed riding his bike, swimming, going for walks, being in the woods, and campfires.
Todd is survived by his mother: Evelyn Johndrow of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; two brothers: Tadd (Tammy) Shannon and Aaron Shannon both of Kincheloe, MI; seven nieces and nephews: Matthew, Stephanie, Chris, Charlene, Kaleb, Hallie, and Miranda; three uncles: Michael (Susan) Kinney of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Phillip Kinney of Munising, MI, and Dooder (Julie) Kinney of Sugar Island, MI; and his good friend and cousin: Buckshot (Lois) Cadreau of Kincheloe, MI.
Todd was preceded in death by his father: Kenneth Shannon; and a brother: Jody Johndrow.
A viewing will start at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Niigaanagiizhik Ceremonial Building. A funeral ceremony will begin at 1:00 PM that same day and will be followed by a feast. Friends are encouraged to bring a dish to pass. Burial will be in Willwalk Cemetery later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 12, 2020