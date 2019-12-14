|
Toni A. (Flowers) Ruona passed away December 5, 2019, with her devoted daughters by her side. She had been bravely battling acute myeloid leukemia (AML) since May. Toni was born April 9, 1946, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, to Alfred and Grace (Thibert) Flowers.
Toni was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Scott, in 2011. They married in 1965 and moved to Ashtabula, OH, in 1970, where they lived until Scott retired from ESAB Welding and Cutting in 2002. Toni's family was everything to her, as she was to them. She filled their home with love and laughter and good food, music, and books. Toni always put the needs of others before her own. She had an endless amount of energy and was ready to help anybody or go anywhere at any time, near or far. She loved to stay up-to-date on current events, politics, and entertainment. Her family relied on her to fill them in on the news of the day and weather advisories in their part of the country. More than once a day, she would ask, "Have you heard...?" or "Did you know...?" But one of her greatest pleasures from the time she was a child was making people laugh, be it with a joke, a prank, or a gag. Everybody who knew her has a treasured memory of a time she had them in stitches. Upon Scott's retirement, they enjoyed many years together at their cabin on Lake Cushman in Washington. After Scott's death, Toni relocated to Walnut Creek, CA, so she could be close to family, especially Freddie, the Boston terrier who became her favorite companion.
Toni is survived by her daughters Kimberly (Greg) of Houston, TX, and Kelly (Paul) of San Jose, CA, loving mother Grace Flowers of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, cherished sisters Roberta Flowers of White Lake, MI, and Joann (Joe) Smith of Reunion, FL, brothers James Flowers of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Michael Flowers of Kelso, WA, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bonnie and Bob Johnson of Ontonagon, MI, and several special nieces and nephews and their children.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service for her and Scott will be held in July 2020 at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Toni and her daughters were grateful for the compassionate care she received from the doctors and nurses at the Kaiser San Jose infusion center and hospital and the countless blood and platelet donors who were vital to her treatment.
If you would like to honor Toni's memory, become a blood/platelet donor or contribute to her favorite charity, .
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 14, 2019