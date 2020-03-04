|
Trevor David Becker, age 42, of Sault Ste. Marie, went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1977 in Sault Ste. Marie to Phillip Becker and Janet (Bowden) Becker.
Trevor spent the majority of his childhood in Rudyard, Michigan, where he attended Turner Howson Elementary School and Rudyard High School.
Trevor was a loving and nurturing father and leaves behind two sons, Seth Becker and Eli Becker, whom he cherished. He was a loving companion to his fiancé, Courtney Ganga.
Trevor was the caring son of Phil and Jan Becker from Rudyard who will forever miss his loving nature and compassionate spirit. Trevor will be deeply missed by his family: Len (brother) and Jamie (Lovegrove) Becker and nieces Ellie, Emma, and Lydia from Land O' Lakes, Florida; Tracy (sister) and Bernard Tonsor and nephews Brett, Bryce, Brady, and Bryan from Boyne Falls, Michigan; Amber (sister) and Todd Tuzinowski and niece Lila from Kinross, Michigan; Grandparents Alvin and Caroline Bowden from Sumter, South Carolina; and many family members and friends whom Trevor loved and valued. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Shirley (Peterson) Becker, and grandmother, Dorla Dean (Cross) Bowden.
Trevor was an industrious man and skilled builder. Trevor was passionate about life. His passion focused on his love for his family and loved ones. He was a man known for his compassionate heart and was always willing to help someone in distress. In their grief, Trevor's family finds great comfort and consolation knowing that he knew Jesus Christ as his Savior and will spend eternity with Him in heaven.
Trevor's family invites friends and loved ones to gather with them for visitation at CS Mulder Funeral Home, 4951 M-129, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, 49783, on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 1:00 pm. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an account that has been established for Eli Becker for his education and support. Checks should be made to Eli Becker.
Internment is planned for a later date in the Rudyard Township Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 4, 2020