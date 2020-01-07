|
|
Troy Dean Lehre, Jr., passed away on January 2, 2020, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Troy was born on January 22, 1993, to Mary and Troy Lehre, Sr.
He leaves behind the love of his life: Krystal Barrette and daughter: Aubree Lehre. Survived by his parents; his brothers: Travis and Thomas; his niece: Aaliyah Lehre; grandmother: Ellen Lehre; cousins: Timmy, Derek, and Jeremy (who were like brothers); his mother-in-law: Merry Barrette; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Troy was predeceased by his grandparents: Sam Rogan, Helen and Albert Lehre; and his special uncle: Tim.
Troy loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and mudding with his big truck. He was also a problem-solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. He enjoyed playing with his baby girl and teaching her to stand up for herself. He was looking forward to teaching her about the outdoors and wildlife.
He was a Sault Tribe member and worked for Sault Tribe Fisheries. He took pride in his work and enjoyed caring for the baby fish at the hatcheries.
There will be a celebration of life at the Sault Tribe cultural building on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm.
A special thank you to Aunt Joanne, CCHD and hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 7, 2020