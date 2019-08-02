|
Verna Pearl (Leach) Hill, 81, of Midland, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children in Midland. She was born June 7, 1938 in Pickford, daughter of the late Vern and Pearl (Smith) Leach. Verna attended Pickford Schools, graduating in 1956. While living in Pickford, she played the bass drum and was section leader in the high school band. She also played the piano in various capacities and was given the upright grand piano from Bethel Lutheran Church due to her involvement and love of playing. Verna went on to attended Northern Michigan University and was studying for a career in education. It was during this time that Verna met her soulmate, Herman L. Hill. They married on June 26, 1959. This changed Verna's trajectory in life as they were blessed with five children in seven years.
She was a devoted wife and mother and her choice to be a homemaker brought out the best in her. She worked diligently to provide a home to her family, not only managing the children but also two homes, one in Midland and one in Cedarville, all the while, doing so with grace and love. Almost every day of the summer, she would sit selflessly with her sister-in-laws, vigilant, while eleven plus children swam carefree for hours.
This sacrificial love for her family was at the core of her beliefs. Verna was a believer, strong in her faith. Through her life, she put Christ first, giving of her time, talents and resources. The foundation of her faith was through the United Methodist Church as a child in Pickford. After she married, she was active in both Bethel Lutheran Church of Cedarville and Trinity Lutheran Church of Midland.
She was in the choir for almost 60 years at Trinity. She treasured time spent with fellow musicians and believers, both within this ministry as well as within the church. It was important to her and Herman that their children be brought up in faith. Verna's love of music was evident everywhere she was. While wintering in Florida, she would enjoy music in Busch Gardens and concerts in the park with Herman and her many treasured friends and family. She especially loved listening to the Gaithers with her beloved husband. While in Michigan she and Herman enjoyed getting together with their dear friends to play cards. This lasted for over fifty years. Most of all, Verna loved spending time with her family, always welcoming her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with open arms. She loved holding every baby in her family, even as late as this past June, joyful that God had blessed her with generations of love.
Verna is survived by her children, Marlene Hill of Portage, Marilyn (Paul) Shankus of Monroe, GA, MaryEllen (Bill) Walls of Augusta, Michael (Dawn) Hill, and Kathryn Hartnagle and her friend Brenda, all of Midland; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Elva Jean Seidel and Marcia Rutter all of Flint; her brothers, Larry (Sandy) Leach of Midland and Roger (Nina) Leach of Pickford; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband Herman, and her brother-in-laws, Charles Seidel and George Rutter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland, with the Rev. Gerald Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday August 9, 2019 at Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville. A luncheon will be provided after both services and in Cedarville at Bethel Lutheran Church. Verna's family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W Wheeler St. on Wednesday, August 7, from 4-7 p.m. and at the church Thursday 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, Bethel Lutheran Church, Grace Hospice or a in Verna's memory.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 2, 2019