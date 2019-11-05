|
|
Verva Isabel (Lawson) McDonald Adam, age 90, of Pickford, Michigan, died on October 30,
2019, at her home. She was born on June 27, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, to Irwin and Elma
(Campbell) Lawson.
Verva lived in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and graduated from Sault High in 1947. She married
William C. McDonald on September 27, 1947, in Sault Ste. Marie. They lived on the McDonald
family farm in Pickford until 1952 when they moved to town. Bill died in 2002. Verva married
Arthur Adam in 2005 and he died in 2009. Verva continued to live in Pickford and Avon Park,
Florida.
Verva was a member of First Baptist Church, Pickford United Methodist Church, Gideon's
International, Women's Christian Temperance Union, and Avon Park Holiness Camp in Florida.
Verva loved music, playing piano and organ, reading, making jewelry, collecting antiques, and
enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Verva is survived by her children, William Irwin (Carol) McDonald of Pickford, Linda (Jay) Six
of Greenwood, Indiana, and Cynthia (Dennis) Panik of Dafter; grandchildren, Aaron (Jill)
McDonald, Jonathan (Amanda) McDonald, Curtis (finacee, Katlyn Winterstein) McDonald,
Brian McDonald, Charissa (Joshua) Stephens, Jeremiah (Julie) Six, David Six, Maj. Tim (Nicki)
Six, Michael (Cassie) Panik, Christopher Panik, Daniel (Danielle) Panik; great-grandchildren,
Abram, Maryn, Luke, Grace, Zeke McDonald, Caylin, Eliot, Josiah, Isaac Stephens, Haven,
Liam, Emerson, Jack, Griffin, and Isabelle Six, Parker, Marion, Nathaniel, Darla, Hattie, Levi
Panik; brother, Orvid (Margaret) Lawson of Wyoming, Michigan and Wilmer (Muriel) Lawson
of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; brother-in-law, John (Audrey) McDonald of Pickford; and sisterin-law, Mary (Bob) Massongill of Yucaipa, California and Cedarville. Also surviving family
members of Arthur Adam.
Verva was preceded in death by her husbands, William McDonald and Arthur Adam;
granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth McDonald; and great-grandsons, Elisha and Elijah McDonald
and brother, Harold Lawson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at United
Methodist Church, in Pickford, Michigan. Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens, in Bruce Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Gideon's International, 101 N
Industrial Hwy, Alpena, MI 49707; Child Evangelism Fellowship, 3392 Interstate 75 Business
Spur, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783; United Methodist Church, PO Box 128, Pickford, MI 49774
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to
the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 5, 2019