|
|
Victor Charles Horton, 86 of Elmira, passed away at home on Monday, February
24, 2020.
Born in Riverdale, MI on April 20, 1933, Victor was the son of Charles and Pearl
(Wolfgang) Horton. After graduating from nearby Vestaburg High School, he
began his college education at Western Michigan University.
College had to be put on hold as Victor joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean
Conflict, serving aboard the original USS Wasp. Later, after his military service
ended, Vic returned home and continued his education at Central Michigan
University, receiving both his Bachelors and Masters degrees.
He began a long career as a teacher, coach and mentor to countless young people
as a teacher at Vestaburg Schools and later Benzie, Inland Lakes and Brimley
schools.
While teaching and coaching at Inland Lakes Schools in Indian River, Vic met his
future wife, Kristin E. Blomberg. They were married at Burt Lake on August 3,
1968. Victor and Kristin, also a teacher, later moved to Brimley where Vic
finished his teaching career. After retiring, he split his time between the Upper
Peninsula and Elmira, where they both enjoyed the home they built together.
In addition to teaching and coaching, Vic also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening
and traveling.
He is survived by Kristin, his wife of almost 52 years; his beloved cat and
companion "Boy Cat"; sisters, Annette (Lyle) Hansen, Pam (Kerry) LaVictorie and
Sally (Kendall) Wadle; a brother, William (Marilyn) Horton; sisters-in-law, Donna
Alkire and Caryn (Mike) Foshaug; and several nieces and nephews. Vic was
preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Lahde; and brothers-in-law,
David Alkire and Ivan Lahde.
Arrangements for a memorial gathering this spring or summer are pending and will
be announced later. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions
to the Women's Resource Center in Petoskey or the Aflac Children's Cancer
Center or the National Audubon Society.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at
www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 28, 2020