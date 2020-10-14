Longtime Naubinway resident, Vides Elizabeth King, age 100 and three quarters as Vides would proudly say, died Tuesday morning October 13, 2020 at Golden Leaves Living Center in Newberry.
Born January 22, 1920 in Pickford, daughter of the late Robert and Rhoda (Anderson) Whitford, Vides had been a resident of Naubinway since 1937.
On November 16, 1940, Vides married Ernest "Pete" King in Engadine and made Naubinway their home. Vides co-owned and operated with her husband Kings Fishery Inc. and Kings Motel for several years until her retirement. Vides was a longtime member of the Engadine United Methodist Church, the Hiawatha Sportsman's Club, the Manistique Women's Club and the Engadine Sports Boosters. Her hobbies and interests included quilting, hunting and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Vides is preceded in death by her husband Pete of December 23, 2004, son-in-law Russell Schultz, grandson Wade King, infant granddaughter Baby Schultz and sister Bessie Nelson.
Survivors include her children Bob (Bev) King of Naubinway, Jay (Darcy) King of Naubinway, Sally Schultz of Naubinway, Tom (Deb) King of Engadine and Cindy (Kathy Jerde) King of Manistique; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Naubinway Cemetery with Pastor Jackie Roe, of the Engadine United Methodist Church, officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorials may be directed to Engadine Consolidated Schools Scholarship Fund W13920 Melville Street, Engadine, Michigan 49827 or Top of the Lakes Snowmobile Museum, P.O. Box 2, Naubinway, Michigan 49762 in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.