Violet Catherine Smith, age 98, of Pickford, Michigan, died Wednesday, September 4,
2019, at Ball Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born June 11,
1921, in Pickford, Michigan, to Richard H. and Mae Alice (O'Brien) McConkey. Violet was a lifelong Pickford resident. She married Forrest Lavern Smith on August 10,
1940, in Stirlingville, Michigan, and together they operated a dairy farm on Townline
Road west of Pickford until 1971 when they sold the farm and moved south of town and
later, into town. Her life was a testament to her Christian values.
Violet was a Charter Member of the Pickford Church of the Nazarene for 79 years and
was the last living Charter Member. She was an active member of the church
throughout her life, was a Sunday school teacher, and was still active in a Tuesday Bible
Study. Over the years, she was also active in Gideons International and Farm Bureau.
Violet enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables, canning, quilting, and making
chocolate chip cookies for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and for the teens in
her son's youth group. Violet was a loving mother figure to many people throughout her
life.
Violet is survived by three sons, James R. (Mary) Smith of Lansing, Michigan, Fred L.
(Christine) Smith of Sault Ste. Marie, and Robert L. (Marie) Smith of Sault Ste. Marie;
grandchildren, Christopher (Alicia) Smith, Justin Smith, Brigham Smith, Amethyst (Eric)
Cederholm, Amanda (Daniel) Methot, Jessica Smith, and Sarah Smith; and great
grandchildren, Sienna, Ella, Natalie, Reagan Violet, Kai, and Grayson Smith.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest L. Smith; grandson, Jason A.
Smith; brothers, Frederick, Harry, Everett, and Clifford McConkey; and sisters,
Marguerite McConkey, Mary Dodds, Pearl Nixon, and Nellie Craig.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, at New Horizons Church of the
Nazarene, 401 N. M-129 in Pickford. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M.
followed by the funeral service at 2:00 P.M.
Burial will be in Cottle Cemetery, Marquette Township, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Horizons Church of the Nazarene, P.O.
Box 156, Pickford, MI 49774 or Hospice of the E.U.P., 308 W. 12th Ave., Sault Ste.
Marie, MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 7, 2019