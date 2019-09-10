|
|
Virgil Lawrence Ball, age 88, Pickford, Michigan, passed away on September 1, 2019,
in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was born in 1930 in Levering, Michigan, to Archie E.
and Esther A. (Kaufman) Ball.
The Ball family moved to the Pickford area while Virgil was in elementary school, living
in Rockview, south of Pickford. He graduated from Pickford High School and earned his
bachelors degree from Bob Jones University. He later earned a masters degree from
Eastern Michigan University. Virgil married Annette Kamper of Rudyard, Michigan, in
1954. They moved with their daughter Trina to the Philippines in 1960, where they
served as missionaries with Far Eastern Gospel Crusade in Ifugao Province and Manila
until 1976. While living in the Philippines, they had four more children, twins Keith and
Kevin, Konna and Marlan. In 1977, they moved to Alaska, serving in Chistochina,
Anchorage, and Glennallen, with SEND International, formerly FEGC, until retiring to
Pickford in 1998.
During retirement, Virgil began building his and Annette's dream house and enjoyed
being closer to family. He was involved in a ministry to inmates at Kinross Correctional
Facility, secretary for the Eastern Upper Peninsula Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed
visiting his children in California, Paraguay, Colorado and New Mexico. He later lived at
Hearthside Assisted Living in Sault Ste. Marie and enjoyed years of being their resident
gardener. He was a lover of books and a voracious reader. Virgil leaves behind his brother, Clayton (Belva) Ball of New Jersey; sister, Maxine
(George) Rhinehart of Ohio; daughters Trina Ball of California and Konna (Peter) Parker
of South Korea and Colorado; and son, Marlan (Rachel Archer) Ball of New Mexico.
Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Ball; sister, Helen Cowell; brother, Harvey Ball; twin sons, Keith and Kevin; and granddaughter, Christa Sauerman.
Services will be held Saturday, September 14, at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M129 in Pickford. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with the funeral
service to begin at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Cottle Cemetery in Marquette Township,
Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hearthside Assisted Living Patio Furniture
Fund, c/o SHSS, 1501 West 6th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783, for furniture in the
garden Virgil loved to tend.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 10, 2019