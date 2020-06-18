Virginia "Gina" Wonnacott, age 94, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on Wednesday,
June 10, 2020, at her home.
Gina was born on June 3, 1926, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late John Wesley and
Illa Beatrice (Johnstone) Sawyers. She was a graduate of the Pickford High School,
with the class of 1945. Gina worked as a cook and then a supervisor for the Army
Air Force Exchange. She enjoyed life to the fullest, games with the kids, going
places with the family, canning for the winter, gardening and flowers. Gina married
Earl Wonnacott on September 3, 1945 at Central United Methodist Church in Sault
Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Gina is survived by her children: Willian (Donna) Wonnacott of Dafter, MI, Zandra
Johnson of West Valley, UT, Robert (Cindy Stallard- Sitzema) Wonnacott of
Petoskey, MI, and Ricky (Judy) Wonnacott Sr. of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; 18
grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren 18 step grandchildren, 2
great-great-grandchildren 4 step great-great-grandchild, and 2 fur babies, Toby and
Kayla.
Gina is also survived by her siblings: Marilyn Mills of Walled Lake, Illa May
Camera of FL, Gary (Laura) Sawyers of Milford, MI, Melvin (Alene) Sawyers, of
Wixom Doreen Pietrangelo of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; brother-inlaw: Micky Wonnacott of NC, Vernus Kelly of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Maxine
Wonnacott of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Gina was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Earl Wonnacott; son: Roger
Wonnacott; daughters: Brenda Wonnacott and Janis Wonnacott. Gina is also
preceded in death by her siblings: Sally (Bill) Woodgate, Audrey (Frank) Woodgate,
Bill (MaryAnn) Sawyers and Ed (Elda) Sawyers; daughter-in-law: Linda Wonnacott:
sisters-in-law: Emily Hamilton: son-in-law: Thomas Johnson: brother-in-laws: Nick
Pietrangelo, Roger Camera, and Don Mills
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at C.S. Mulder
Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Lockhart officiating. Friends may call at the funeral
home from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be at Oaklawn
Chapel Gardens at a later date.
Condolences maybe left on-line at www.csmulder.com
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 18, 2020.