Virginia "Gina" Wonnacott, age 94, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on Wednesday,June 10, 2020, at her home.Gina was born on June 3, 1926, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late John Wesley andIlla Beatrice (Johnstone) Sawyers. She was a graduate of the Pickford High School,with the class of 1945. Gina worked as a cook and then a supervisor for the ArmyAir Force Exchange. She enjoyed life to the fullest, games with the kids, goingplaces with the family, canning for the winter, gardening and flowers. Gina marriedEarl Wonnacott on September 3, 1945 at Central United Methodist Church in SaultSte. Marie, Michigan.Gina is survived by her children: Willian (Donna) Wonnacott of Dafter, MI, ZandraJohnson of West Valley, UT, Robert (Cindy Stallard- Sitzema) Wonnacott ofPetoskey, MI, and Ricky (Judy) Wonnacott Sr. of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; 18grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren 18 step grandchildren, 2great-great-grandchildren 4 step great-great-grandchild, and 2 fur babies, Toby andKayla.Gina is also survived by her siblings: Marilyn Mills of Walled Lake, Illa MayCamera of FL, Gary (Laura) Sawyers of Milford, MI, Melvin (Alene) Sawyers, ofWixom Doreen Pietrangelo of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; brother-inlaw: Micky Wonnacott of NC, Vernus Kelly of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and MaxineWonnacott of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.Gina was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Earl Wonnacott; son: RogerWonnacott; daughters: Brenda Wonnacott and Janis Wonnacott. Gina is alsopreceded in death by her siblings: Sally (Bill) Woodgate, Audrey (Frank) Woodgate,Bill (MaryAnn) Sawyers and Ed (Elda) Sawyers; daughter-in-law: Linda Wonnacott:sisters-in-law: Emily Hamilton: son-in-law: Thomas Johnson: brother-in-laws: NickPietrangelo, Roger Camera, and Don MillsA funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at C.S. MulderFuneral Home with Pastor Bill Lockhart officiating. Friends may call at the funeralhome from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be at OaklawnChapel Gardens at a later date.Condolences maybe left on-line at www.csmulder.com