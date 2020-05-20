|
Virginia Belle Strickling ( Wable ) 85 yoa, passed away on April 28, 2020 at home in Flowery Branch, Georgia , surrounded by family.
Virginia was born October 26, 1934 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan
to Alger and Evelyn (Gilroy) Strickling. Ginny attended school there as well.
Ginny became an accomplished Cosmetologist and Salon owner in Michigan, and South Carolina. Ginny married the love of her life William (Bill) Wable October 29, 1977 they enjoyed 43 years together with Bill always by her side.
Ginny raised her children in a caring way and loving heart. Ginny enjoyed gardening and sewing in her free time. Ginny stayed with, and cared for both of her parents, and brother Rodney when they were in the last months of their lives, giving of herself unselfishly.
Ginny was preceded in death by her youngest son, Timothy Alan Miller, parents Alger and Evelyn( Gilroy) Strickling, and two brothers Rodney and Earl Strickling.
Ginny has left behind her husband Bill ,Ginny's children ,Rick (Juanita) Miller ,Debra Edmonds , and Judy Martin (John Chazicks) she is also survived by two step children, Dan and Dean Wable ,
Seven (7) Grandchildren and Eight (8) Great Grandchildren along with nieces ,nephews.
Whether Ginny was your wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother , aunt or friend she will be greatly missed .
Until we all meet again, we love and miss her dearly.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 20, 2020